Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Mesmerize Crowd In Emotional Grammys Performance

Billie Eilish got existential at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 4) during a breathtaking and emotional performance.

The Happier Than Ever singer took the stage for a memorable performance of "What Was I Made For," her gorgeous and award-winning contribution to Barbie. Eilish took center stage, dressed as the vintage Poodle Parade Barbie, as her brother FINNEAS sat behind the piano and provided backing vocals throughout the song.

Eilish commanded the stage for the quietly powerful song, mesmerizing the audience as she ponders how to feel happy. The beautiful performance was leveled up even more by the partial orchestra adding strings.