Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Mesmerize Crowd In Emotional Grammys Performance
By Sarah Tate
February 5, 2024
Billie Eilish got existential at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 4) during a breathtaking and emotional performance.
The Happier Than Ever singer took the stage for a memorable performance of "What Was I Made For," her gorgeous and award-winning contribution to Barbie. Eilish took center stage, dressed as the vintage Poodle Parade Barbie, as her brother FINNEAS sat behind the piano and provided backing vocals throughout the song.
Eilish commanded the stage for the quietly powerful song, mesmerizing the audience as she ponders how to feel happy. The beautiful performance was leveled up even more by the partial orchestra adding strings.
Eilish is hot off her win at the Golden Globes, where she and FINNEAS Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the Barbie track, her second Golden Globe. Her first came in 2022 when the brother-sister duo took home the award for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for their song "No Time To Die," from the James Bond film of the same name.
"What Was I Made For" is also up for Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards. If the song were to win, it will be her and FINNEAS' second Oscar win. They won the award for Best Original Song in 2022 for "No Time to Die."
Eilish also recently gave fans hope for new music, revealing that her next album is "almost done," though she didn't share exactly when the album could drop. She did, however, say that the creative process was different this time around than her past albums.