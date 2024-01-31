Margot Robbie Breaks Silence On Oscars Snub

Margot Robbie is speaking out for the first time since the news of her 2024 Oscars snub. Movie fans were shocked to see Robbie left out of the Best Actress category for her titular performance in 2023's box office hit Barbie.

While fans have been complaining about the surprising snub, Robbie is doing just fine. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said at a SAG-AFTRA discussion per Variety. “Obviously, I think Greta [Gerwig] should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie continued, “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience,” she added. “Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

Robbie's Barbie costars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera are both up for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10th.