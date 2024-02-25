Tom Brady's Feelings On Ex-Wife Gisele's New Relationship Revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady reportedly "accepted" that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente began "years ago," a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Daily Mail.

“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent,” the source said.

Last week, Page Six reported that representatives for Brady and Bündchen were disputing in the press over her reported new relationship with Valente, who she was reported to be "deeply in love" with.

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” the sources claimed.

Sources linked to Brady then claimed that the relationship started much earlier, telling TMZ, "They should add '2021' after June. Then the headline would be accurate."

Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022 and were reported to have separated in June 2021. Valente and his brother, also a trainer, had been spotted with Bündchen on several trips to Costa Rica and her native Brazil since November 2022, though the supermodel previously claimed that things were platonic, calling him a "true friend."

A source claimed that Bündchen and Valente were reported to have "had a conversation and became a couple" in July 2023, Page Six reported last week after another source said they saw the two kissing on Valentine's Day in Miami.

Brady was spotted multiple times with supermodel Irina Shayk following his divorce, however, reports indicated that it wasn't a serious relationship. Brady and Bündchen share two children together and the retired quarterback has another son from his prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.