Gisele Says She Was Only 'Surviving' During Marriage To Tom Brady
By Jason Hall
September 23, 2023
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen said she was "more surviving" than "living" during her marriage to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in an upcoming interview with CBS News Sunday Morning.
“I’m in a different place in my life. I’m able to choose more of what I want,” Bundchen said during a preview of the interview, which was filmed from her Costa Rica home. “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”
Bündchen said she faced so much stress that she secretly fantasized about "jumping" out of the window of her ninth floor home.
“You know, I was in tunnels. I couldn’t breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt like suffocated," Bündchen said. "I lived on the ninth floor, and I had to go up the stairs because I was afraid I would be stuck on the elevator, and I’d be hyperventilating … You know when you can’t breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?”
“Did you really think about jumping?” CBS News Sunday Morning's Lee Cowan asked.
“Yeah. For, like, a second, because you’re like, I can’t," Bündchen responded.
Still, Bündchen said she wouldn't change anything about her life, including her relationship with Brady, despite their divorce last year.
“I think it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” Bündchen told Cowan. “But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart … I mean, he’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”
Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage on October 28, 2022. The couple reportedly had "an ironclad prenup" prior to their marriage, which led to their quick divorce settlement and have since co-parented their children, with the supermodel reportedly purchasing a house near Brady's Miami mansion last year.
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
Brady announced that he was "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts in February. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories are more than any other NFL player or team, having led the New England Patriots to an NFL franchise record six Super Bowl victories -- tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LIV.
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.