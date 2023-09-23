Gisele Says She Was Only 'Surviving' During Marriage To Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen said she was "more surviving" than "living" during her marriage to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in an upcoming interview with CBS News Sunday Morning.

“I’m in a different place in my life. I’m able to choose more of what I want,” Bundchen said during a preview of the interview, which was filmed from her Costa Rica home. “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

Bündchen said she faced so much stress that she secretly fantasized about "jumping" out of the window of her ninth floor home.

“You know, I was in tunnels. I couldn’t breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt like suffocated," Bündchen said. "I lived on the ninth floor, and I had to go up the stairs because I was afraid I would be stuck on the elevator, and I’d be hyperventilating … You know when you can’t breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?”

“Did you really think about jumping?” CBS News Sunday Morning's Lee Cowan asked.

“Yeah. For, like, a second, because you’re like, I can’t," Bündchen responded.