Video Shows Cam Newton Fighting Off Multiple People During Football Camp

A video shared online shows former NFL MVP Cam Newton fighting off multiple people during an incident at an 18-and-under 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta on Sunday (February 25).

The clip, which was shared by X user @vanman_1000, shows several people, who were apparently members of the national program, TSP (TopShelf Performance), which was competing in the event, fighting Newton, the founder of C1N, a professional sports organization that won the tournament despite the incident. It was not immediately known what role Newton played in the incident as of Sunday.

Newton is still considered a free agent after missing the entire 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick returned to the Carolina Panthers for a brief second stint in 2021, signing with the franchise for its final eight games amid injuries at the quarterback position.