Video Shows Cam Newton Fighting Off Multiple People During Football Camp
By Jason Hall
February 25, 2024
A video shared online shows former NFL MVP Cam Newton fighting off multiple people during an incident at an 18-and-under 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta on Sunday (February 25).
The clip, which was shared by X user @vanman_1000, shows several people, who were apparently members of the national program, TSP (TopShelf Performance), which was competing in the event, fighting Newton, the founder of C1N, a professional sports organization that won the tournament despite the incident. It was not immediately known what role Newton played in the incident as of Sunday.
Newton is still considered a free agent after missing the entire 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick returned to the Carolina Panthers for a brief second stint in 2021, signing with the franchise for its final eight games amid injuries at the quarterback position.
Cam Newton fighting the TSP dudes ??? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/peEdkhh0dR— Van (@vanman_1000) February 25, 2024
Newton made five starts and eight appearances during his second stint with the Panthers, throwing for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions on 69 of 126 passing, as well as recording 230 yards and five touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts.
Newton has thrown for 32,382 yards, 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions, as well as recorded 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in NFL history, during his career. The former Auburn standout was the NFL Most Valuable Player, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro in 2015, as well as a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 2011, 2013 and 2015.