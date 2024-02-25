WATCH: Billie Eilish Signed This Celebrity's Forehead During The SAG Awards

Billie Eilish ascended the stage at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24th, where she agreed to a rare request from a "super fan." Eilish was asked to present the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series with the hilarious Melisa McCarthy, when something entirely "unexpected" occurred.

The two stars took center stage to lighten the auditorium with a bit that would go down in SAG-AFTRA history. McCarthy was first to speak, revealing extreme excitement to be sharing the floor with none-other-than songstress Billie Eilish. Eilish, seemingly less impressed, told McCarthy that it was lovely to meet her, to which McCarthy replied that they had already met two or three times.

"Actually we've met thrice. You've met my daughters and one of my dogs but....uh... fun fact. Since you're asking, I also met you originally in utero because your mom was my first improv teacher and guess who she was pregnant with. It was you! Okay, it's true. That's true!"