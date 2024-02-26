21 Savage Calls On Summer Walker & Brent Faiyaz For Debut 'SNL' Performance

21 Savage's set came in support of his new album American Dream, which dropped last month. It was also his first time performing on the late night comedy show, and it was a dream come true for him. His "SNL" debut happened a few weeks after he knocked out another major first at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



During the award show, he joined Burna Boy and Brandy for a rare performance of the Nigerian artist's song "Sittin' On Top of the World." It was the first time any major Afrobeats artist had graced the stage at the Grammys. 21 was supposed to perform at the Grammys with Post Malone back in 2019. However, he was arrested by the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) a week before the show.



Catch 21 Savage perform on "SNL" for the first time below.

