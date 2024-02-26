21 Savage Calls On Summer Walker & Brent Faiyaz For Debut 'SNL' Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
February 26, 2024
21 Savage and friends took over Studio 8H for his debut performance on "Saturday Night Live."
On Saturday, February 24, the Atlanta-based rapper served as the musical guest on "SNL." 21 delivered his first song of the night "redrum" with the help of a skilled violinist and two opera signers who brought his eerie sample of Brazilian singer Elza Laranjeira’s “Serenata Do Adeus" single to life. The Slaughter Gang leader rapped his verses while two ballerinas danced to the trap banger. Later on, 21 invited Brent Faiyaz to croon his part on "Should've Worn A Bonnet" before Summer Walker appeared and sung her verse on "Prove It."
21 Savage's set came in support of his new album American Dream, which dropped last month. It was also his first time performing on the late night comedy show, and it was a dream come true for him. His "SNL" debut happened a few weeks after he knocked out another major first at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
During the award show, he joined Burna Boy and Brandy for a rare performance of the Nigerian artist's song "Sittin' On Top of the World." It was the first time any major Afrobeats artist had graced the stage at the Grammys. 21 was supposed to perform at the Grammys with Post Malone back in 2019. However, he was arrested by the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) a week before the show.
Catch 21 Savage perform on "SNL" for the first time below.