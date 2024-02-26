Billy Corgan is best known as the frontman for the Smashing Pumpkins, but pro wrestling fanatics know him as the president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) — a title he's held since 2017. The company recently announced a new streaming deal with the CW, which includes an unscripted reality series revolving around Corgan's life as NWA president and rock star.

The show has been described as “a brand new unscripted untitled series about Corgan’s life, family, role as president of NWA, and his ‘day job.’”

“The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform," Corgan said in a stastement. "The network’s audience represents a very wide swath of American culture—which wrestling has always been a key part of. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach that audience more readily. We’re excited to get the chance to show there are other voices in professional wrestling.”

The series is set to premiere later this year and was co-produced by Corgan’s company Lightning One Inc. and the Nacelle Company. It promises to offer viewers an “unprecedented vignette into every dimension of his world with unparalleled candor.”

In Smashing Pumpkins news, the band is currently reviewing thousands of applications in a search to find their new guitarist after Jeff Schroeder announced his departure from the band. They plan to hit the road with Green Day later this year on their massive Saviors tour.