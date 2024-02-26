DJ Khaled Protects His Sneakers While Rushing To Perform With Rick Ross
By Tony M. Centeno
February 26, 2024
DJ Khaled will do anything to keep his sneakers fresh.
On Sunday, February 25, the Miami native hit up the South Beach Food and Wine Festival to perform at "The Dave Grutman Experience." In a recap video he posted to Instagram, you can see the We The Best founder pull up to the beach in his black-and-gold Mercedes-Maybach. In a rush to get to his scheduled set, he managed to keep his Air Jordan's fresh by having his security guards carry him on to a cart that took him to the stage. Naturally, fans cracked up in the comment section as they watched the two large men pick Khaled up.
Once he got to the stage, Khaled made sure to thank his bodyguards before he got on the mic and performed a few of his hits. Midway through his set, Rick Ross pulled up and dropped a few of his popular verses from "I'm On One" and more. Throughout his performance, the "God Did" artist reminded the crowd that he has two new songs with Drake on his forthcoming album Til Next Time. One of those tracks are "ready to go" according to Khaled.
DJ Khaled first announced his collaborations with Drizzy when he accompanied the Toronto native at the beginning of his tour stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami. While he walked with Drake, Khaled held up a massive sign that read, "I have 2 Drake songs on my new album coming soon." Prior to that, Khaled dropped his single "Supposed To Be Loved" with Future, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert, which may also appear on the album. Khaled hasn't confirmed a release date yet, but it's definitely coming soon.
Check out more footage from DJ Khaled's performance with Rick Ross below.