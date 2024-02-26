Once he got to the stage, Khaled made sure to thank his bodyguards before he got on the mic and performed a few of his hits. Midway through his set, Rick Ross pulled up and dropped a few of his popular verses from "I'm On One" and more. Throughout his performance, the "God Did" artist reminded the crowd that he has two new songs with Drake on his forthcoming album Til Next Time. One of those tracks are "ready to go" according to Khaled.



DJ Khaled first announced his collaborations with Drizzy when he accompanied the Toronto native at the beginning of his tour stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami. While he walked with Drake, Khaled held up a massive sign that read, "I have 2 Drake songs on my new album coming soon." Prior to that, Khaled dropped his single "Supposed To Be Loved" with Future, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert, which may also appear on the album. Khaled hasn't confirmed a release date yet, but it's definitely coming soon.



Check out more footage from DJ Khaled's performance with Rick Ross below.

