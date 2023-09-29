DJ Khaled Reveals Album Update During Drake's Tour Stop In Miami

DJ Khaled shared an important message to his fans while he appeared by Drake's side during his tour stop in Miami.



On Thursday night, September 28, the Miami artist hit up the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami so that he could walk out with Drizzy during the first night of the "It's All A Blur Tour." As they descended down the stairs to the stage, Khaled held up a huge sign that revealed a major update about Khaled's upcoming album.



"I have 2 Drake songs on my new album coming 2024," Khaled's sign said.