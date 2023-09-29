DJ Khaled Reveals Album Update During Drake's Tour Stop In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2023
DJ Khaled shared an important message to his fans while he appeared by Drake's side during his tour stop in Miami.
On Thursday night, September 28, the Miami artist hit up the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami so that he could walk out with Drizzy during the first night of the "It's All A Blur Tour." As they descended down the stairs to the stage, Khaled held up a huge sign that revealed a major update about Khaled's upcoming album.
"I have 2 Drake songs on my new album coming 2024," Khaled's sign said.
DJ Khaled and Drake have collaborated on several hits in the past. Last year, the Canadian rapper appeared on "Staying Alive" with Lil Baby for Khaled's GOD DID album. Prior to that, Drake and Khaled dropped songs like "Popstar" and "Greece" for the veteran DJ's Khaled Khaled album. They also teamed up for "To The Max" for Khaled's Grateful album in 2017.
Khaled announced his 14th studio album Til Next Time on Hip-Hop's 50th birthday along with the release of his latest single "Supposed To Be Loved" featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert. It will be his first album since he inked a new partnership with Def Jam earlier this year. Since then, Khaled also teamed up with J Balvin for reggaetón artist's new banger "Dientes" featuring Usher. As of this report, there's no confirmation on when we'll be able to hear Khaled and Drake's new collaborations.
Check out more scenes of DJ Khaled at Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour" below.