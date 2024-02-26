Former NL Strikeout Leader Jose DeLeon Dead At 63
By Jason Hall
February 26, 2024
Former Major League Baseball pitcher José DeLeón, who led the National League with 201 strikeouts as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1989 season, has died at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer, MLB Insider Hector Gomez reported, citing Spanish language journalist Tenchy Rodriguez, on Sunday (February 25).
DeLeón, a Dominican native, compiled an 86-119 win-loss record and 3.76 ERA while recording 1,594 strikeouts in 415 appearances for five MLB teams in 13 seasons including the Cardinals (1988-92), Pittsburgh Pirates (1983-86), Chicago White Sox (1986-87, 1993-95), Philadelphia Phillies (1992-93) and then-Montreal Expos (1995).
DeLeón had an up and down career, initially being selected by the Pirates in the third-round of the 1979 MLB Draft and making his MLB debut during 1983 season. The Dominican native went 7-3 in 15 starts, which included three complete games and finishing seventh among NL Rookie of the Year voting.
DeLeón then led the league in losses with a 2-19 record as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1985, which he matched again as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1990. The right-hander recorded more than 150 strikeouts five ties during his career, which included recording a career-best 208 strikeouts in 1988, one year before his league-leading 201-strikeout season.