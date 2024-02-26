Kid Cudi Drops 'INSANO (NITRO MEGA)' Album After Announcing World Tour

“There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). [You’re] welcome. 2024, the take over begins.✌🏾,” Cudi wrote last October about his albums. "I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love."



Both albums have a total of 39 songs combined, which means there could be even more new music on the way. The latest INSANO album arrived just hours after Kid Cudi gave fans a heads-up about his upcoming world tour. The rapper-actor announced the "INSANO World Tour" on his X/Twitter page. He plans to take Pusha T, Jaden Smith and others on a journey around the world to perform new music from both of his albums and more. The dates and locations haven't been confirmed yet, but the details are bound to arrive soon. Fans can sign up right now for all the exclusive updates about the tour.



Listen to Kid Cudi's latest LP below.



