Kid Cudi Drops 'INSANO (NITRO MEGA)' Album After Announcing World Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
February 26, 2024
Kid Cudi delivered an entirely new album to complement his latest INSANO project before he hits the road for a brand-new tour.
On Friday, February 23, the Cleveland rapper dropped his second album of the year INSANO (NITRO MEGA). His latest body of work comes with 18 fresh tracks featuring way more collaborations than his original LP. Cudder recruited Wiz Khalifa for their first-ever joint effort "Diamonds Lights Fast Cars" as well as his long-time friend Chip tha Ripper, who throws down verses on three tracks. Other guests include Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone and Steve Aoki.
“There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). [You’re] welcome. 2024, the take over begins.✌🏾,” Cudi wrote last October about his albums. "I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love."
Both albums have a total of 39 songs combined, which means there could be even more new music on the way. The latest INSANO album arrived just hours after Kid Cudi gave fans a heads-up about his upcoming world tour. The rapper-actor announced the "INSANO World Tour" on his X/Twitter page. He plans to take Pusha T, Jaden Smith and others on a journey around the world to perform new music from both of his albums and more. The dates and locations haven't been confirmed yet, but the details are bound to arrive soon. Fans can sign up right now for all the exclusive updates about the tour.
Listen to Kid Cudi's latest LP below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
WORLD TOUR INCOMING ⚠️ @PUSHA_T @Jaden AND MORE 🚀🚀🚀sign up here for more info https://t.co/6H9PMBUiHt pic.twitter.com/L5SH4EmzKr— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 22, 2024