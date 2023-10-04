Kid Cudi Says His Upcoming Album Will Have Over 40 Songs

Kid Cudi has been hype about his next LP ever since he first revealed the idea for it earlier this year. Not only did he announce the album, but he also teased plans for a world tour. Cudi initially planned to drop it last month but had to push it back. Instead of the album, he decided to share two new singles from the project, "ILL WHAT I BLEED" and "MOST AIN'T DENNIS."



"I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it," Cudi added. "And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love."



INSANO will be Cudi's follow-up to his Entergalactic album, which also served as the soundtrack for his Netflix special of the same name. His next LP will arrived in January 2024.