Kid Cudi Says His Upcoming Album Will Have Over 40 Songs
By Tony M. Centeno
October 4, 2023
Kid Cudi is preparing to release one massive project in 2024.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, October, the rapper-actor announced the plans for his INSANO album before it arrives in 2024. His album, which was pushed back to next year, is expected to be his longest album yet. According to the Cleveland native, his forthcoming studio album will hold over 40 tracks. The total amount of songs includes both his original and the deluxe version of his album.
“There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). [You’re] welcome. 2024, the take over begins.✌🏾,” Cudi wrote.
There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). Ur welcome. 2024 the take over begins. ✌🏾— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 3, 2023
Kid Cudi has been hype about his next LP ever since he first revealed the idea for it earlier this year. Not only did he announce the album, but he also teased plans for a world tour. Cudi initially planned to drop it last month but had to push it back. Instead of the album, he decided to share two new singles from the project, "ILL WHAT I BLEED" and "MOST AIN'T DENNIS."
"I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it," Cudi added. "And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love."
INSANO will be Cudi's follow-up to his Entergalactic album, which also served as the soundtrack for his Netflix special of the same name. His next LP will arrived in January 2024.
I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love.— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 3, 2023