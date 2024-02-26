Longtime Restaurant Crowned The 'Best Irish Pub' In Florida

One of the enduring cultural imports from Europe is the iconic food, from the hearty Italian pasta recipes, and deli markets of Germany to the sweet assortment of French pastries and baked goods. European cuisine has a firm print in the United States food culture, including the thousands of Irish pubs across the nation. Many Americans flock to these establishments to get their fill on Irish comfort food and alcohol, including the popular Guinness Stout.

That's why 24/7 Tempo uncovered the best Irish pub in every state, which ranges from dive bars and historic joints to classic restaurants. Writers made their selections after combing through several websites, including Irish Star, IrishCentral, Ireland Calling, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sources.

According to the roundup, Florida's top Irish pub is McGuire’s Irish Pub! With two locations in Florida, they considered themselves the oldest craft brewery in the state. They have several regular beers plus seasonal offerings. When it comes to food, you can look forward to traditional Irish fare, including lamb stew, shepherd's pie, and fish and chips. Here's another tidbit about the small pub chain, provided by writers:

"The Pensacola location, in the city’s 1927-vintage firehouse, is said to have more than $1 million worth of dollar bills hanging from the walls and ceilings," writers remarked.