Longtime Restaurant Crowned The 'Best Irish Pub' In Washington

One of the enduring cultural imports from Europe is the iconic food, from the hearty Italian pasta recipes, and deli markets of Germany to the sweet assortment of French pastries and baked goods. European cuisine has a firm print in the United States food culture, including the thousands of Irish pubs across the nation. Many Americans flock to these establishments to get their fill on Irish comfort food and alcohol, including the popular Guinness Stout.

That's why 24/7 Tempo uncovered the best Irish pub in every state, which ranges from dive bars and historic joints to classic restaurants. Writers made their selections after combing through several websites, including Irish Star, IrishCentral, Ireland Calling, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sources.

According to the roundup, Washington State's top Irish pub is Owl N’ Thistle! Diners can look forward to fish and chips, Guinness beef stew, burgers, and all sorts of Irish beers and alcohol. Stick around for the live music, games, and vibrant history of the building.

"Many Irish pubs feature live music, but this one hosts performances — from jazz to funk to traditional Irish — every night but Wednesday and Sunday," writers remarked.