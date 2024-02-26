Los Angeles Clippers Officially Unveil New Logo, Uniforms
By Jason Hall
February 26, 2024
The Los Angeles Clippers officially announced a new logo, uniforms and court design to coincide with their move to a new arena during the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Clippers' new look is a nod to their "past present, and focus on the future" with an "elevated colorway of naval blue, ember red, and Pacific blue," according to NBA.com. The team will feature a modernized version of the classic Clippers script for its Icon and Association Edition jerseys next season.
The Clippers' primary logo will showcase a "C" surrounding the points of a compass and oncoming ship with basketball seams on the hull, which it said is symbolic of its maritime roots and the direction the franchise is heading toward with a move to their new arena, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood.
BREAKING: The LA Clippers have revealed a new brand identity, including a new logo, jerseys, and court.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 26, 2024
The rebrand will officially debut next season when they open their new $2 billion arena, the Intuit Dome. pic.twitter.com/yRq2PHiOYa
“We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation,” Gillian Zucker, president of business operations for the LA Clippers and Intuit Dome, said in a statement shared by NBA.com. “We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations.”
A limited-edition merchandise collection featuring the team's upcoming changes will be available online at www.ClippersHQ.com and at The Grove on February 25 and 26, which will be the only chance for fans to purchase the items before they go on sale full-time this summer.