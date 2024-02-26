Los Angeles Clippers Officially Unveil New Logo, Uniforms

The Los Angeles Clippers officially announced a new logo, uniforms and court design to coincide with their move to a new arena during the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Clippers' new look is a nod to their "past present, and focus on the future" with an "elevated colorway of naval blue, ember red, and Pacific blue," according to NBA.com. The team will feature a modernized version of the classic Clippers script for its Icon and Association Edition jerseys next season.

The Clippers' primary logo will showcase a "C" surrounding the points of a compass and oncoming ship with basketball seams on the hull, which it said is symbolic of its maritime roots and the direction the franchise is heading toward with a move to their new arena, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood.