Major Update On Andy Reid's Future With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly plan to make Andy Reid the highest-paid coach in the NFL with negotiations on a new contract expected to begin in the coming weeks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday (February 26).

"Retirement can wait: Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the #Chiefs and Andy Reid are expected to begin negotiations in the coming weeks on a new contract that NFL sources believe should soon make Reid the highest-paid coach in football," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Reid, 65, had previously stated his intention to return for his 12th season with the Chiefs and 26th as an NFL head coach one day after leading Kansas City to its second consecutive Super Bowl victory and third in five seasons earlier this month.