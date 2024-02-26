Major Update On Andy Reid's Future With Chiefs
By Jason Hall
February 26, 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly plan to make Andy Reid the highest-paid coach in the NFL with negotiations on a new contract expected to begin in the coming weeks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday (February 26).
"Retirement can wait: Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the #Chiefs and Andy Reid are expected to begin negotiations in the coming weeks on a new contract that NFL sources believe should soon make Reid the highest-paid coach in football," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Reid, 65, had previously stated his intention to return for his 12th season with the Chiefs and 26th as an NFL head coach one day after leading Kansas City to its second consecutive Super Bowl victory and third in five seasons earlier this month.
"Honestly, I haven't even thought about it, but I get asked it," Reid said via NFL.com. "I mean, I'm still kind of in awe of the game and what went on there, so I really haven't thought why or what or anything else. But people keep asking me, and I keep saying, 'Why didn't [former New England Patriots coach Bill] Belichick and [former Seattle Seahawks coach] Pete [Carroll] retire?' Ask those old guys those questions.
"But I'm the old guy now, so I guess I'm gonna be asked that. And I really haven't gone there. I haven't really thought about it."
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is also in line for a new deal, having agreed upon his current deal with Reid following the conclusion of the team's 2019 championship season, according to Pelissero.