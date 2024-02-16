Decision On Chris Jones Future With Chiefs Made Official: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly picked up the option on All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract, two days after he publicly announced his intention to return ahead of potential free agency, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday (February 16).

"Sources: The #Chiefs have picked up the option on All-Pro DT Chris Jones’ contract, retaining the right to franchise tag him and paying him $4.25M he earned in incentives. It was more timing than anything, as Jones was due the money, regardless. If not tagged, he’ll be free," Rapoport wrote.

Jones said he planned to return to the team during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday (February 14).