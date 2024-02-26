Nebraska Eatery Named 'Best Seafood Restaurant' In The Entire State

What is a bowl of chowder without clams, bisque without lobster, scampi without shrimp, and mignonette sauce and a seafood tower without delicious oysters?

Seafood surely livens up a main course. Especially when it is served fresh from the best seafood restaurant in all of Nebraska! Eat This Not That did a deep-dive (pun intended) into the best seafood restaurants in America, from "hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare," and left no shell unturned. While many Nebraska restaurants serve spectacular deep sea delicacies, only one is known for being the absolute best around. If you are a self-proclaimed seafood critic, or are simply searching for your next date night spot, look no further than the best seafood restaurant in the entire state!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best seafood in Nebraska is served at Plank Seafood Provisions in Omaha. Eat This Not That praised this restaurant for its Mahi Mahi tacos and buttermilk clam strips.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"This nautical-chic establishment serves up the best seafood that Nebraska has to offer. With oysters shipped in daily and fish flown in fresh, this landlocked establishment offers dishes as fresh as coastal restaurants. Try the crispy buttermilk clam strips or the blackened Mahi Mahi tacos for an exquisite Omaha seafood experience."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best seafood across the country visit eatthis.com.