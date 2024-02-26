New Details On 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor David Gail's Cause Of Death

New details on the death of actor David Gail, best known for roles in the iconic FOX drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' as well as the soap opera 'Port Charles,' have been revealed.

Gail died from anoxic ischemic encephalopathy, a brain injury caused by a lack of blood, after being resuscitated from cardio pulmonary arrest, which was caused by intoxication from several drugs including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl, the actor's publicist confirmed to PEOPLE.com in a statement on behalf of his family.

Gail's mother, Mary Painter, also shared a statement in response to her son's heartbreaking cause of death.

“It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way,” Painter said via PEOPLE.com. “David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine."

Gail was previously reported to have died after suffering complications from sudden cardiac arrest, a spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post on January 22. TMZ previously reported that Gail's death was being investigated as a potential overdose prior to the spokesperson telling the New York Post that the actor's family had no reason to suspect his death was caused by anything other than heart failure.

Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, revealed his death in an Instagram post shared on January 21.