Watch Billy Joel And Sting Surprise Fans By Duetting On Each Other's Songs

Billy Joel and Sting performed their first of a handful of co-headlining shows over the weekend, and surprised fans by duetting on each other's songs. Sting's set was first, and he kicked off the set by bringing out the Piano Man for "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic." Joel returned the favor during his set and brought out Sting to help him perform "Big Man on Mulberry Street."

Joel recently revealed that he's always wanted to form a supergroup with Sting, Don Henley, and John Mayer—maybe these co-headlining shows are the first step of making that wish a reality.

See fan-shot footage of both performances, as well as a full list of Joel's 2024 tour dates, below.