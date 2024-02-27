Ariana Grande's New Album Includes A Song With Her Grandmother

Ariana Grande just revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming album and it includes a song featuring a very special person in her life: her grandmother.

The "yes, and?" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 27) to share a video featuring handwritten notes and lyrics as well as a full listing of the songs on her forthcoming album Eternal Sunshine, which comes out next month, captioning the post "ten days" alongside sun and sparkle emojis.

While many of the songs hint at both the end of a romance as well as the possible start of another, the final track "ordinary things" stands out thanks to its feature of Grande's grandmother, Marjorie "Nonna" Grande.