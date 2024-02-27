Ariana Grande's New Album Includes A Song With Her Grandmother
By Sarah Tate
February 27, 2024
Ariana Grande just revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming album and it includes a song featuring a very special person in her life: her grandmother.
The "yes, and?" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 27) to share a video featuring handwritten notes and lyrics as well as a full listing of the songs on her forthcoming album Eternal Sunshine, which comes out next month, captioning the post "ten days" alongside sun and sparkle emojis.
While many of the songs hint at both the end of a romance as well as the possible start of another, the final track "ordinary things" stands out thanks to its feature of Grande's grandmother, Marjorie "Nonna" Grande.
Grande recently revealed that "yes, and?" was the only single she was going to release from Eternal Sunshine before it comes out March 8, with others to follow once it drops, because she "would really love for you to experience the album in full this time." She has since released a remix of the track featuring fellow pop diva Mariah Carey.
Check out the full tracklist for Eternal Sunshine below:
- intro (end of the world)
- bye
- don't wanna break up again
- Saturn Returns Interlude
- eternal sunshine
- supernatural
- true story
- the boy is mine
- yes, and?
- we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- i wish i hated you
- imperfect for you
- ordinary things (feat. Nonna)