Ariana Grande is giving fans more context behind her forthcoming new album Eternal Sunshine.

The singer recently revealed that "yes, and?" was chosen as the lead single simply because it was written first. “It’s a surprise, it also gives us a lot of places to go… It’s kind of like the ‘thank u, next’ formula, if you will," she said per Pop Crave, referring to her 2017 hit. "‘Thank u, next’ came first because it had to [even though ‘7 rings’ was a bigger record].”

She also recently revealed that it will be the only single to be released before the album drops on March 8th. "I wanted to say... as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time," she explained earlier this month. "There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don't you worry) but waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work."

However, she did release a remix of "yes, and?" featuring legendary diva Mariah Carey. On the remix, Mariah joins Ariana for the pre-chorus and chorus and even sings her own verse. "Now, I'm so done with sharing/ This hypocrisy with you/ Baby, you have been rejected/ Go back, no more pretending, bye," Carey sings. Listen on iHeartRadio!