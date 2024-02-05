Ariana Grande has revealed that "yes, and?" will be the only single we get from Eternal Sunshine before it drops next month. The pop star took to her Instagram Story to share a heartfelt note with her fans on Monday, February 5th.

"My loves, we are little over a month away from Eternal Sunshine and I don't think it's possible to articulate how grateful I am for your love, support and excitement!," she wrote. "I wanted to say... as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time."

She continued, "There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don't you worry) but waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work.

"Thank you for your trust in my vision and plan! You have waited so long for new music from me and I am so grateful for your patience! I look forward to savoring every second of this new era with you all and I sincerely cannot wait for it to be yours! It's going to be (and already is) so special. I am so excited for all that is to come. More than ever. Love you so so so!!!"

Eternal Sunshine drops on March 8th!