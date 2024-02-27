Brother Of Bride Attacks Her, Other Guests During Florida Wedding Reception

A Florida man is facing felony charges after authorities said he attacked the bride, who's his sister, and other wedding guests during the reception. According to a complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun, 45-year-old Rontae Stokes, of St. Petersburg, was arrested following a disturbance at The Event Hall in Largo Saturday night (February 24).

Police allege Stokes got into a "verbal altercation" with 48-year-old Anita Brooks before assaulting her during the celebration. While the groomsman was being escorted out of the reception venue, he allegedly "struck several other victims" with his "hands and feet" on his way out. Officials claim he hit his 65-year-old mother, a niece, his brother-in-law, and a bridesmaid.

When officers questioned him about what happened, Stokes admitted to shoving his sister to the ground. The complaint suggests the 45-year-old brother may have been under the influence of alcohol when the alleged battery occurred. The report also noted that Stokes was previously convicted of battery in November 2014.

Early Sunday morning (February 25), the groomsman was booked into the Pinellas County jail on five felony counts of battery due to his prior conviction. He's facing an additional charge of criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a ceramic lawn chair into a glass door during his removal from the reception hall, according to reporters.

The Smoking Gun did more digging into Stokes' criminal past, learning he served over 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing fentanyl and marijuana. He was reportedly convicted last month for disorderly intoxication and fined $500.

Online jail records show Stokes remains in custody as of Tuesday (February 27).