Bucs Releasing Pro Bowler From Super Bowl LV Team: Report

By Jason Hall

February 27, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (February 27).

"Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, per sources. Barrett had a $15.04 million option bonus due next month. Instead of collecting it, he now will become a free agent," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Barrett, 31, was selected to the Pro Bowl twice during his five seasons in Tampa Bay, which included starting in 15 games during the 2020 regular season, as well as recording three sacks against the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game and one sack in Super Bowl LV during the Buccaneers' championship run.

Barrett signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent his first five seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl 50. The former Colorado State standout initially signed with the Buccaneers as part of a one-year contract in 2019 prior to earning his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection during a season in which he recorded a career-best 58 tackles and 19.5 sacks, which led the NFL and set a Buccaneers franchise record.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.