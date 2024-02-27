Bucs Releasing Pro Bowler From Super Bowl LV Team: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (February 27).

"Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, per sources. Barrett had a $15.04 million option bonus due next month. Instead of collecting it, he now will become a free agent," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Barrett, 31, was selected to the Pro Bowl twice during his five seasons in Tampa Bay, which included starting in 15 games during the 2020 regular season, as well as recording three sacks against the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game and one sack in Super Bowl LV during the Buccaneers' championship run.