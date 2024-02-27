Bucs Releasing Pro Bowler From Super Bowl LV Team: Report
By Jason Hall
February 27, 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (February 27).
"Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, per sources. Barrett had a $15.04 million option bonus due next month. Instead of collecting it, he now will become a free agent," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Barrett, 31, was selected to the Pro Bowl twice during his five seasons in Tampa Bay, which included starting in 15 games during the 2020 regular season, as well as recording three sacks against the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game and one sack in Super Bowl LV during the Buccaneers' championship run.
Barrett signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent his first five seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl 50. The former Colorado State standout initially signed with the Buccaneers as part of a one-year contract in 2019 prior to earning his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection during a season in which he recorded a career-best 58 tackles and 19.5 sacks, which led the NFL and set a Buccaneers franchise record.