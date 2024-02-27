Eatery Chain Recognized As The Best Diner In Colorado

What comes to mind when you think about diners? Belly-busting breakfasts? Endless cups of coffee? Cozy booths, red-top stools, and retro decor? All these features can apply depending on where you go. Diners remain a staple of the American cultural landscape, attracting hungry workers, people with late-night cravings, and all sorts of patrons. With thousands of these eateries dotting the country, several stand out thanks to their unique menus and innate appeal.

LoveFood updated its list of every state's best diner, which ranges from historic establishments to new-age restaurants that put a spin on classic comfort food. Some states had more than one entry on the list.

According to the roundup, Colorado's best diner is Snooze, an A.M. Eatery! Here's what makes this brunch restaurant chain so appealing:

"Snooze is the breakfast and brunch spot of dreams. Founded in Denver and now with locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, and Colorado Springs, plus a few in other states, its pancakes – which change seasonally – are particularly memorable. Other dishes worth getting out of bed for are the French toast, huge omelets, shrimp and grits, and choice of Benedicts. You may have to wait for a table, but the food and warm service make up for it."