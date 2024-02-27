Georgia Restaurant Crowned Among America's Best Brunch Spots

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just way too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms. Fortunately, brunch has become quite the event over the last few years, leading many restaurants to join in on the fun with their own mid-morning menus.

24/7 Tempo looked at reviews and ratings from several food blogs and regional sites in order to compiled a list of the best brunch spots in America, and according to the site, one of the restaurants can be found here in Georgia.

Canoe, a popular Atlanta eatery with a 4.7 star rating on Google and more than 4,000 reviews, is one of the best places to enjoy a great brunch in the entire country. Located along the Chattahoochee River, this local favorite offers diners to enjoy a serene meal surrounded by nature as they sample some incredible brunch items like freshly baked pastries, delicate and delicious salads, filing main courses and decadent desserts.

Canoe is located at 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Sweet and savory scones with honey butter, she-crab soup, a 'duck n' beef burger' with a sunny-side-up egg and truffle fries, and a popcorn ice cream sundae with house-made peanut Cracker Jack and Chantilly cream are among the possibilities at this serene Atlanta classic on the banks of the Chattahoochee River."

