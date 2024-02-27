Jennifer Lopez 'Breaks Down In Tears' Talking About Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez released her latest documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, on Tuesday (February 27), zooming in on emotional moments throughout the last 20 years of her life that cultivated abundant clarity and self-love. According to Daily Mail, the entertainment icon detailed inside information about her storied relationship with husband Ben Affleck, and what he "helped her see in herself" that led to a life-altering confidence boost. The "On The Floor" songstress "broke down in tears" as she explained the continuous, positive role that Affleck has played in her life all these years.

"What he said and what he saw in me, and what he made me believe about myself, only comes from love. Because nobody else could have made me see that about myself. It's very moving. Because I didn't think much about myself and so the world didn't think much of me. That lined up."

The pair were engaged in the early 2000's and didn't find their way back to each other until 2021, nearly two decades after their breakup. Through the birth of their lovely children and multiple marriages that ended in divorce, Lopez and Affleck never really stopped loving and rooting for each other.