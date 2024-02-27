Jennifer Lopez 'Breaks Down In Tears' Talking About Husband Ben Affleck
By Logan DeLoye
February 27, 2024
Jennifer Lopez released her latest documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, on Tuesday (February 27), zooming in on emotional moments throughout the last 20 years of her life that cultivated abundant clarity and self-love. According to Daily Mail, the entertainment icon detailed inside information about her storied relationship with husband Ben Affleck, and what he "helped her see in herself" that led to a life-altering confidence boost. The "On The Floor" songstress "broke down in tears" as she explained the continuous, positive role that Affleck has played in her life all these years.
"What he said and what he saw in me, and what he made me believe about myself, only comes from love. Because nobody else could have made me see that about myself. It's very moving. Because I didn't think much about myself and so the world didn't think much of me. That lined up."
The pair were engaged in the early 2000's and didn't find their way back to each other until 2021, nearly two decades after their breakup. Through the birth of their lovely children and multiple marriages that ended in divorce, Lopez and Affleck never really stopped loving and rooting for each other.
"We're totally different people now and we're the same and we have the same love 100 percent. Like I'd never fallen out of love with you. I had to just put it over here."
As their relationship began to bud the second time around, Affleck asked Lopez to keep him off social media (an aspect of fame he's never been extremely fond of) so that they could take time to figure out their relationship for themselves. Despite Affleck's constant discomfort with public intervention, he continued to support the 54-year-old actress through multiple facets of her career, and even stood out as her muse for writing music.
"I don't think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this. But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can't stop me from making the music I made… he doesn't want to stop me. But that doesn't mean he's comfortable being the muse."
Lopez' rollercoaster of a journey towards self-love and finding her soulmate takes shape in The Greatest Love Story Never Told, now streaming on Prime Video!