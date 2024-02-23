Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins' 16th Birthday With Trip To Japan

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her children hitting a special milestone age with an exciting birthday trip across the globe.

The "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram on Thursday (February 22) to share a video of a "birthday trip" to Japan with family and friends to celebrate her children, Max and Emme, turning 16 years old, per People. The post, set to Lopez's song "Hummingbird," featured a montage of clips from the trip, including the group cuddling piglets, visiting local restaurants and stunning art exhibits, and experiencing the culture.

"I've never seen Max so excited," Lopez said behind the camera, speaking to Emme who quickly added, "I've never seen myself so excited."

The video montage also included snapshots of their time in the country and a sweet photo of Lopez posing alongside her twins as well as pics of her giving Max a kiss on the cheek and holding hands with Emme as they walked around. The video ended with a loving message reading, "Happy birthday to my coconuts. I love you."

Check out the sweet post below.