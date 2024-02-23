Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins' 16th Birthday With Trip To Japan
By Sarah Tate
February 23, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her children hitting a special milestone age with an exciting birthday trip across the globe.
The "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram on Thursday (February 22) to share a video of a "birthday trip" to Japan with family and friends to celebrate her children, Max and Emme, turning 16 years old, per People. The post, set to Lopez's song "Hummingbird," featured a montage of clips from the trip, including the group cuddling piglets, visiting local restaurants and stunning art exhibits, and experiencing the culture.
"I've never seen Max so excited," Lopez said behind the camera, speaking to Emme who quickly added, "I've never seen myself so excited."
The video montage also included snapshots of their time in the country and a sweet photo of Lopez posing alongside her twins as well as pics of her giving Max a kiss on the cheek and holding hands with Emme as they walked around. The video ended with a loving message reading, "Happy birthday to my coconuts. I love you."
Check out the sweet post below.
Lopez recently released her long-awaited album This Is Me... Now, which she first announced in 2022 as a 20th anniversary celebration of her 2002 album This Is Me... Then. The album reflects on her relationship with love, including her journey in reconnecting with now-husband Ben Affleck. The pair were engaged in the early aughts before calling it quits and ultimately reunited 20 years later.
In addition to the new album, which she is taking on the road for a North American tour, she released an accompanying Amazon original film called This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.