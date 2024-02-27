Josh Allen's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence On 'Crazy' Dating Life
By Jason Hall
February 27, 2024
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend broke her silence on her "absolutely crazy" dating life following their breakup after 10 years of dating.
Brittany Williams appeared on the 'Martinis and Bikinis' podcast with Veronica Droulia and discussed her move to New York City and how she's transitioned into dating after she and Allen split in early 2023.
“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams said, noting she and Allen, whom she didn't specifically mention by name, shared an on and off relationship during that span. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.
“I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment… It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.
“For me, it’s been the most fun and exciting experience and I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is.”
Allen and Williams were initially speculated to have broken up in April 2023. The quarterback was later spotted with Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who attended several Bills games during the 2023 season after their initial date.
Allen and Steinfeld were spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively obtained and shared by the New York Post on May 25, 2023, which was believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly. On May 29, a source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE Magazine that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks."
Photos shared by TMZ Sports on July 7 showed Allen and Steinfeld at a resort pool in Mexico during a "romantic getaway" on the Fourth of July. Steinfeld was later shared in photos taken in the Buffalo area during home games, which included one with Allen's mother, Lavonne, alongside Lindsey Vega, the founder of the Bills-inspired boutique Leveled Up Buffalo, in a post shared by the store's Instagram account in September, as well as several others shared by teammates' wives and girlfriends.