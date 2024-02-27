North Carolina Restaurant Crowned Among America's Best Brunch Spots

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just way too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms. Fortunately, brunch has become quite the event over the last few years, leading many restaurants to join in on the fun with their own mid-morning menus.

24/7 Tempo looked at reviews and ratings from several food blogs and regional sites in order to compiled a list of the best brunch spots in America, and according to the site, one of the restaurants can be found here in North Carolina.

Beasley's Chicken + Honey, a popular Raleigh eatery with a 4.5 star rating on Google and more than 4,000 reviews, is one of the best places to enjoy a great brunch in the entire country. Served on the weekends, this restaurant has delicious options for brunch like an incredible take on the classic Southern dish biscuits and gravy as well as a spicier twist on eggs Benedict made with hot chicken.

Beasley's Chicken + Honey is located at 237 S. Wilmington Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The brunch menu at this establishment run by North Carolina restaurant powerhouse Ashley Cristensen lists buttermilk biscuits with Lady Edison pork shoulder gravy and hot chicken eggs Benedict, among other things. But its famous fried chicken with waffles is most definitely also available."

Check out the full list at 247tempo.com to see more of the best brunch spots in the country.