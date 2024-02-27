North Carolina Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Spot In The State

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state like North Carolina with a countless number of seafood spots.

24/7 Tempo looked at ratings and reviews from a variety of websites, such as Eater, Travel & Leisure and Thrillist, to find the best sushi in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in every state. According to the site, the best sushi place in all of North Carolina is City Market Sushi, a Raleigh favorite that has nearly any kind of sushi you could want.

City Market Sushi is located at 315 Blake Street.

Here's what the site had to say North Carolina's best sushi spot:

"This cool, contemporary sushi venue, more elegant and restrained than some of its counterparts, serves a small selection of non-sushi appetizers and a good range of nigiri and sashimi and classic rolls, then has fun with its specialty rolls, like the Bang Bang Shrimp (spicy tuna and avocado topped with shrimp tempura, wasabi aioli, tobiko, and microgreens) and the Crazy Monkey (salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat, and panko-fried avocado, sauced with sweet soy reduction, wasabi aioli, and tobiko)."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Tempo to see more of the best sushi joints around the country.