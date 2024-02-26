North Carolina Shop Named The Best Bakery In The State

Sometimes you have to just treat yourself to something delicious from a bakery, whether you're craving a sweet bite or leaning more on the side of savory. Yelp recently compiled a list of the best bakery in each state according to Yelp Elites, and the list is filled with standout establishments serving up a variety of incredible baked goods like pastries, breads, danishes, donuts and much more.

According to the list, the best bakery in all of North Carolina is Villani's Bakery in Charlotte, which has a 4.4 star rating on Yelp and nearly 400 reviews. Here's what one Yelper had to say: "I just can't wait to get back here! We got the chocolate cake and a hummingbird cake as well as several little cookies from the Jars. They were better than the Italian cookies I had in Italy — by far. The Chocolate cake made my week. It looked like the one in Matilda." Villani's Bakery is located at 901 Pecan Avenue.

Here's how Yelp determined its rankings:

"This is an all-time list of the top bakeries in every state according to Yelp Elites. We identified businesses in the bakery category on Yelp, with a large concentration of five star Elite reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 24, 2024."

