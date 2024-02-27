Pippa Middleton’s Ex-Boyfriend Thomas Kingston Dead At 45

Thomas Kingston, Pippa Middleton’s ex-boyfriend, has died at age 45. According to Page Six, Kingston was found dead at "an address in Gloucestershire, England" on Sunday evening (February 27th).

Princess Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa, (currently married to James Matthews) dated Kingston through 2011, after which they remained close friends.

Thomas’ wife, Lady Gabriella Kingston, his parents, Mr. Martin and Mrs. Jill Kingston, and his sisters, Mrs. Joanna Connolly and Mrs. Emma Murray, released a statement regarding the death of their beloved family member.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III (second cousin to Lady Gabriella) and Queen Camilla were informed of Kingston's passing. They responded with the following statement:

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella in 2019 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry were in attendance. Information regarding a cause of death has yet to be revealed as family, friends, and royals mourn the loss of Thomas Kingston.