Popular Colorado Spot Among The 'Most Beautiful' Places In The World

Travelers love exploring the world in the search for one-of-a-kind sights. Amazing architecture, breathtaking natural landscapes, historic cities, remarkable landmarks, and tourist attractions are just some of the stunning features worth seeing. Sometimes just being in the presence of such awe-inspiring locales transcend a simple click of the camera.

That's why LoveExploring unveiled a list of the most beautiful places on the the planet, which includes locations in various countries like Greece, Japan, Chile, Italy, Thailand, France, Madagascar, Croatia, India, Australia, and much more.

Several U.S. locations earned a spot on the list, including an iconic area in Colorado. Maroon Bells is one of the state's most celebrated natural features. These mountains attract both locals and tourists thanks to the majestic views and thrilling activities you can partake in the area. Writers detailed why this landmark was featured:

"The Elk Mountains in Colorado are crammed full of inspiring viewpoints and enchanting landscapes. Yet of all of them, nowhere is quite like the Maroon Bells. Two of the highest peaks in the region, these soaring mountains reflect in Crater Lake during sunny days, creating a natural mirror that captures this untouched landscape."