ScHoolboy Q Shares JAY-Z's Reaction To His Upcoming 'Blue Lips' Album

ScHoolboy Q finally met JAY-Z, and they had a lot to talk about.



On Monday, February 26, the TDE signee posted a photo of him with Hov on his Instagram timeline. In the photo, Q stands next to the Roc Nation after he had an opportunity to play his forthcoming album Blue Lips for him before it arrives on MarcH 1. Since he announced the album earlier this month, Q dropped songs like "Yeern 101" and previewed two others "Blueslides" & "Back n Love." Based on his caption, it sounds like Hov liked what he heard.



"Hov: 'naw braH run dat back' ME: 'ok cool,'" Q wrote in his caption.