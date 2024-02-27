ScHoolboy Q Shares JAY-Z's Reaction To His Upcoming 'Blue Lips' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2024
ScHoolboy Q finally met JAY-Z, and they had a lot to talk about.
On Monday, February 26, the TDE signee posted a photo of him with Hov on his Instagram timeline. In the photo, Q stands next to the Roc Nation after he had an opportunity to play his forthcoming album Blue Lips for him before it arrives on MarcH 1. Since he announced the album earlier this month, Q dropped songs like "Yeern 101" and previewed two others "Blueslides" & "Back n Love." Based on his caption, it sounds like Hov liked what he heard.
"Hov: 'naw braH run dat back' ME: 'ok cool,'" Q wrote in his caption.
"HipHop twitter actually came tHru 😩 played Hov tHe album," he added on X/Twitter.
The L.A. native literally spoke the meeting into existence earlier this month when he posted, "I wisH I could play tHis album for jay z 🤞." There's no confirmation on when and where the photo was taken, but it may have been during Super Bowl Weekend since the New York native is wearing a similar black outfit and his infamous white S. Dot sneakers.
Hov's cosign on ScHoolboy Q's sixth studio album comes a few days before it drops. Blue Lips will arrive five years after he delivered his previous LP CrasH Talk. Q previously shared the tracklist for his latest project, but he recently revealed the full list including contributions from Ab-Soul, Rico Nasty, Devin Malik, Lance Skiiiwalker, AzChike, Freddie Gibbs, Jozzy and Childish Major. Check it out below.