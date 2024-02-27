Taylor Swift's Team Addresses Allegations Her Dad Assaulted Photographer

Taylor Swift's team is speaking out after her father, Scott Swift, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a photographer.

Australia's Sky News reported Tuesday (February 27) that Scott, 71, was accused of assaulting a photographer hours after his daughter's latest Eras Tour show in Sydney. Police confirmed that they were investigating an incident were "a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" around 2:30 a.m. local time; however, the identities of the individuals involved were not released, per People. The younger man reported the incident to police but did not require medical treatment.

Photographer Ben McDonald told CNN that he learned Swift was on a yacht in the harbor after her show and that when she got off the boat, a member of security forced an umbrella into face and camera. He also claimed the Midnights singer's father punched him and added that her entourage was "aggressive and unprofessional."

A spokesperson for Swift addressed the incident, saying there was a situation involving aggressive individuals reportedly trying to get near the "Anti-Hero" singer and making threats to staff.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," the rep said in a statement to People.