Taylor Swift's Dad Delivers Her Handwritten Letters To Fans During Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 20, 2024
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has landed in Australia and two lucky fans received the surprise of a lifetime during her Sunday night (February 18th) show in Melbourne.
According to News.au, Swift's dad Scott Swift hand delivered two letters from his superstar daughter to YouTubers Emily Hunt and Bonny Rebecca. They run a popular Taylor Swift fan channel called "Chats and Reacts." To make the moment even more exciting, the two were also invited by Swift to the VIP tent.
Swift's note to Emily read, "Emily, hi! I’m so grateful to you and Bonny for how much you’ve cared about my music, and all the times you’ve referred to it as ‘iconic’ and ‘immaculate.' You’ve made me laugh and made me feel understood many times with your reviews. I love your wild joy and enthusiasm. That’s why I do this!” She concluded the letter by writing, "Have a blast tonight. Sending my love. Taylor. xoxo."
The two fans later took to their channel's Instagram page to detail their exciting night at the Eras Tour and share more about their interaction with Swift's father. "Today was a fairytale!! 🫶🏼✨🎫" they wrote in the caption. "We were lucky enough to be invited back to the eras tour for Melbourne night 3 to watch the show from the VIP section 🤩 Scott (Taylor’s dad) came to the tent, he gave us handwritten letters from Taylor 😭🫶🏼 and then had a chat with us… he was the sweetest, kindest, most down to earth man! He told us he loves our videos and was so happy we could be there. Oh, and of course gave us guitar picks 🪕"