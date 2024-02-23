Katy Perry Sings Along To Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' At Eras Tour Show
By Sarah Tate
February 23, 2024
Years after squashing any supposed beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, the "Firework" singer proved once again that there's no bad blood between the pair of superstars.
The American Idol judge attended night one of Swift's Eras Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, on Friday (February 23), and she appeared to have a good time with the thousands of other Swifties, including Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, per Entertainment Tonight. After the show, Perry shared some photos and videos on Instagram of her enjoying the show, including a selfie of her reuniting with Swift and a clip of her singing along to "You Belong With Me" with Ora.
"got to see an old friend shine tonight 🖤✨," she captioned the post.
One standout video, however, was her reaction to the 2014 track "Bad Blood," which many Swifties have speculated was about the "Roar" singer. Perry, however, playfully looked shocked as Swift sang the chorus before she joined in started singing along. Another video filmed by a fan in the crowd also captured Perry singing and dancing along to the iconic track.
February 23, 2024
In addition to all the famous faces at the show was the Midnights singer's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who recently touched down in Sydney to support his girlfriend following his team's Super Bowl win earlier this month. The pair even enjoyed a sweet date at the Sydney Zoo ahead of her shows.