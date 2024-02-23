Katy Perry Sings Along To Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' At Eras Tour Show

Years after squashing any supposed beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, the "Firework" singer proved once again that there's no bad blood between the pair of superstars.

The American Idol judge attended night one of Swift's Eras Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, on Friday (February 23), and she appeared to have a good time with the thousands of other Swifties, including Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, per Entertainment Tonight. After the show, Perry shared some photos and videos on Instagram of her enjoying the show, including a selfie of her reuniting with Swift and a clip of her singing along to "You Belong With Me" with Ora.

"got to see an old friend shine tonight 🖤✨," she captioned the post.