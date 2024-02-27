Tyreek Hill Facing Lawsuit Filed By Influencer

Hall claimed Hill sent her "flirtatious" messages via Instagram after she enrolled her 10-year-old son in his football camp in May, flew her out to Florida and inviting her over to his mansion where the alleged incident occurred. Hill complimented Hall's son on how well he played as an offensive lineman before suggesting she practice the position and instructed her to get into a defensive line stance and rush him as if he were a quarterback, at which point she allegedly caused him to fall backward, which led to "laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the defendant’s mother, sister, friend and trainer,” according to the lawsuit.

“Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the ‘football play,’ Mr. Hill’s attitude changed and he became angry,” the suit stated.

“Defendant Hill charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries,” the suit added. “The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation.”

Hill, a finalist for the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award, has dealt with several strange off-field incidents in recent months. The wide receiver was recently hit with two separate paternity suits in November, which occurred one month after getting married to his wife Keeta Vaccaro.

Hill's lawyer later filed a motion of divorce on his behalf before the All-Pro publicly denied his and Vaccaro's reported breakup.

Hill's Florida mansion caught fire in January, which investigators concluded was started by a child playing with a lighter in a bedroom.