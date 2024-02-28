Acclaimed Eatery Crowned Washington's Best French Restaurant

French culture has been a cornerstone of the culinary world for generations. While this esteemed cuisine has faced stiff competition from other cultural fare over the last few decades, French restaurants continue to entice customers with both traditional and modern dishes. Who can resist fondues, onion soup, soufflés, and iconic entrees like coq au vin and bouillabaisse? Many French spots are fine-dining establishments while others strive to provide a cozy atmosphere for casual guests.

If you're looking for some amazing French food, 24/7 Tempo revealed the best Fench restaurant in each state. Here's how they determined their picks:

"24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on sites including Gayot, Michelin, Time Out, Culture Trip, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sources to compile a list of the top French restaurant in each state. We considered not only various markers of quality (star ratings, effusive critical praise, etc.) but also, insofar as it could be determined, the fidelity each establishment pays to authentic French culinary traditions, whether classical or contemporary."

Le Pichet was crowned Washington State's top French restaurant! Located in Pike Place Market, this cozy bistro and bar has been around for nearly 25 years. The dinnertime menu features pan-roasted duck, beef skirt steak, Parisian gnocchi, and a fresh fish of the day entree. Writers recommend you try the assiette of Bayonne ham, brandade de morue nîmoise, roast chicken with favas, and fennel for two.