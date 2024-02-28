Coastal Destination Named The Best Vacation Spot In Florida

Picking a travel destination depends on what you're looking for. Scenic getaways, nature retreats, sprawling theme parks, and charming towns are just some of the many options for tourists craving a fulfilling trip. Then there are just some destinations that manage to tick all the boxes for a perfect vacation. These exciting locations manage to attract all kinds of travelers and keep locals entertained all year round.

If you're interested in those locales, Explore revealed every state's top vacation spot. According to their roundup, Siesta Key is the best place to visit in Florida!

Writers say this coastal community embodies everything the Sunshine State has to offer. Beautiful beaches, riveting outdoor activities, and a vast array of boutiques and restaurants await anyone who visits. Writers detailed what makes Siesta Key a wonderful travel option:

"Siesta Key is pure Florida: white sand, turquoise waters, and coral reefs. Regularly voted one of the top beaches in the country and world, Siesta Key offers ample opportunities for swimming, sailing, parasailing, kayaking, jet skiing, kiteboarding, wakeboarding, waterboarding, or fishing. Head down to Patriot's Pier to catch a boat cruise or simply to take in a fiery Gulf sunset. Explore the island via an e-bike tour or the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley, which stops through the charming shops and restaurants of Siesta Key Village."