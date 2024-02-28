Colorado Spot Among America's Best Places To Travel During The Spring

Warm sunshine and beautiful flowers signal the coming of spring. While the season is best known for the weeklong vacation period for students across the nation, there are many more exciting things to look forward to. Cultural festivals, theme parks, beach trips, and outdoor getaways are just a handful of possible vacations. Americans seeking refuge from the cold may even travel to other parts of the nation to get milder temperatures and less snow.

Luckily, there are plenty of destinations that take full advantage of the springtime, as outlined by Thrillist. The website compiled a list of the best places to visit in the United States during spring, and one well-known Colorado spot is getting the spotlight.

In a state known for its awe-inspiring national parks, bustling mountain towns, and outdoor adventures, Breckenridge consistently rises to the top of travelers' recommendations. Not only is it a trendy ski town, but it transforms into a gorgeous getaway whenever warmer months come around. Writers detailed why they included this popular destination on its list:

"Long known as one of the best, most charming small towns in Colorado and one of the best Denver getaways, Breckenridge is famous for skiing but is also delightful at any time of year—especially spring, when lodging is at its cheapest. Plus, some runs remain open all the way through Memorial Day. Post-winter, snowmelt heads towards Breckenridge's surrounding rivers, which makes for excellent rafting. Plus you can check out live music in the historic downtown, head out to Boreas Pass for panoramic mountain vistas over the water, or take a short trip to visit the funky nearby towns of Alma and Dillon."