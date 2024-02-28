Drew Barrymore's Daughter Uses 'Playboy' Cover Against Her In Arguments

Drew Barrymore is not too keen on the idea of her daughters wearing crop tops just yet.

According to Page Six, the actress shares two beautiful daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and one has already expressed a desire to wear crop tops. During the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress was joined by friend and fellow 90's fashion icon Christina Aguilera who shared a similar opinion on the crop top craze. When questioned about her attire, Barrymore's daughter refers to her mother's 1995 Playboy cover where the actress posed in a crop top and underwear.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.'” Aguilera also has a daughter who is a big fan of the trend, despite the 42-year-old mother-of-two's hesitation.

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too, and I’m just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ I see myself doing that.” The two stars reminisced past magazine covers, zooming in on one in particular where Aguilera was featured in revealing chaps. Aguilera, mother to daughter Summer, 9, and son Max, 16, relayed that she does not regret a single outfit that she's worn.