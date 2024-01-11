Drew Barrymore Cries While Watching One Of Her Movies On TV
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 11, 2024
Drew Barrymore got a little emotional while watching one of her past movies on TV. In a video shared to her Instagram this week, Barrymore revealed that she happened to catch her 1998 movie The Wedding Singer airing on TV and sat down to watch it.
"The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it," Barrymore wrote in the caption. "We made such a good movie. I love you so much [Adam Sandler]. Happy New Year," she said in an emotional voice.
"It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class and I'm taking the next, later one so I could watch it," she continued, with tears running down her face. Sandler replied to the sweet video in the comments section writing, "Love u always Drew. Happy New Year."
Before the end of 2023, Barrymore got emotional with an audience member on her show The Drew Barrymore Show. In October, the host had an unexpected reunion with an audience member who was her flight attendant and comforted her shortly after she quit drinking. "I was your flight attendant four years ago, and here I am crying on your show now. We sat in my galley, and you cried and cried because you were going through so much. And here I am at your show now!" Drew got visibly emotional after remembering the interaction and went into the stands to hug the woman and sat and talked to her for awhile.