Florida Woman Arrested After Boyfriend Finds Bleach Tablet In Tea

A Florida woman was thrown in jail after her boyfriend reportedly found a bleach tablet in his cup of tea. Ivette Diaz, 49, was arrested on February 24 on a charge of poisoning food or water, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC Miami.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident unfolded on February 20 at the couple's home off Southwest 158th Place. The victim told officers he made himself a meal and tea before he stepped outside to respond to a work call. When the boyfriend came back and started eating, he offered Diaz a bite of his food.

She accepted and took a bite but called the meal "spicy." The victim then offered his partner a sip of his tea, but she "adamantly" declined, the report states.

The boyfriend claims he then drank his tea and immediately felt a burning sensation in his throat plus a strong odor of bleach coming from his cup. When he poured out the drink, he discovered the "remnants of a concentrated bleach tablet he usually uses for dissolving into 5 gallons of water," police wrote.

When the boyfriend asked Diaz if she put bleach in his tea, the 49-year-old allegedly said she "thought it was sugar."

Police doubt Diaz confused the two products since the powdered sugar and bleach tablets are kept in different cabinets, the report noted.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Jail records show Diaz has no bond.