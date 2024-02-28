Mitch McConnell To Step Down As GOP Leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his decision to step down from the helm of the Republican Conference at the end of 2024, NBC News reports.

McConnell, 82, the longest-serving leader in Senate history having began his role in 2007, announced his decision during a Senate floor speech on Wednesday (February 28).

"One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter, so I stand before you today, Mr. President and my colleagues, to say this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate," McConnell said, claiming he had "total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work," via NBC News.