Texas Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of Texas?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one Texas location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in Texas can be found at Whataburger locations throughout the state. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try the basic Whataburger meal.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Though the chain burger joint has expanded throughout the country, the very first Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. Texas has no shortage of stellar burger places, but they have a special claim to this one. The restaurants are open 24/7 and have a simple but classic menu. The basic Whataburger meal is available in a single, double, or triple meat option. Other variants include a jalapeno cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, and avocado bacon burger."

For more information regarding the best place to order a juicy burger in each state visit financebuzz.com.