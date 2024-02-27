Texas Destination Crowned 'Best Vacation Spot' In The Entire State

March is nearly here, and that means it's just about time to start planning your spring and summer vacations! With so many beautiful locations across the U.S. to choose from, it helps to seek advice from fellow travelers when considering the next place you'll make memories with friends and loved ones.

Explore complied a list of the best vacation spots across the country to make this process a little bit easier for you! The list features reviews from travelers and bloggers who've already been to the best vacation spot in each state.

Per the list, the best vacation spot in all of Texas is Austin.

Here's what Explore had to say about the absolute best place to vacation in the entire state:

"One of Nashville's few live music competitors is Austin, the "Live Music Capital of the World." The Texas capital people try to "keep weird" buzzes with the artsy vitality of a progressive university town. Check out honky tonk and indie music at iconic Austin music venues like the Broken Spoke and Carousel Lounge, or take a guided tour of the city's many murals. Shop for cowboy boots on South Congress Street, or stock up on barbecue and tacos, the city's specialties, by sampling near-ubiquitous food trucks."

For a continued list of the best places to vacation across the country visit explore.com.